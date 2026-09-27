Oceanside road is still 'scary,' more than a decade after child was hit by drunk driver

Residents on a stretch of Lake Boulevard in Oceanside say they have lived in fear for more than a decade.

And nothing has changed.

Dakota Rambin keeps his dog in a carrier.

Matthew Klure doesn't let his kids play in the front yard.

Raul Laguna installed his own mirror to see oncoming traffic.

That is everyday life for people who live on Lake Boulevard.

The road gained attention in 2010, when a child known as Baby Izaiah was hit by a drunk driver and left permanently disabled.

ABC 10News followed through on his story back in December 2025.

Klure said he witnessed it firsthand.

"Yeah, right up there, really right up there. They, they ran, ran over the stroller. I was here when that happened," Klure said.

In 2013, Laguna made the same plea to the city that residents are still making today.

"I'm asking the city of Oceanside to please slow down on Lake Boulevard for my kids' sake," Laguna said.

Now, more than a decade later, Laguna says the danger has become even more personal.

"So behind you on the south end of the street, my mother-in-law lives as well. She brought out her trash can in one of those instances and got bumped into a vehicle that lost control," Laguna said.

Residents say people do not even park their cars on a certain section of Lake Boulevard.

Because on the curve, neighbors say you are "guaranteed" to get hit.

The Oceanside Police Department said it issued more than 200 citations on a stretch of the road over the past year. A speedometer is also tracking speeds in the area. But with new crashes happening every year, Laguna says more needs to be done.

"I've stood out here before with a sign trying to ask people to slow down," Laguna said.

The Oceanside Police Department told ABC 10News, "Recent traffic data for the 4100 block shows more than 60,000 vehicles passing through over a one-week period. The majority of these drivers were significantly exceeding the posted speed limit of 30 mph."

"We all have a story to tell. And I mean, how many times do you gotta tell the same story before you realize somebody needs to help you," Laguna said.

