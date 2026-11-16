North County residents push back against SDG&E's proposed $1.6 billion Golden Pacific Powerlink project

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 100 people gathered at the Fallbrook Public Utility District on Sunday to push back against San Diego Gas & Electric's proposed $1.6 billion Golden Pacific Powerlink project.

Residents raised concerns related to wildfire risk, insurance costs, declining property values and health concerns for local residents.

Among those at the meeting were Rick and Amy Warren, who live in Rainbow.

"Honestly, my first response is it's great. I thought it would be a great idea. We need to, you know, increase the usage. We have tons of people here in California, but then when you realize it's gonna affect you and your community, you get selfish," Rick Warren said.

"We most probably won't see it from our house, quite frankly, so it most probably won't affect us, exactly, but it still would affect the community for sure," Warren said.

The Golden Pacific Powerlink is a proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line that would stretch about 145 miles. It would run from Imperial Valley to a proposed substation near San Onofre.

I'm following through after more than 100 people gathered in San Marcos in September during a California Public Utilities Commission meeting.

In September, ABC 10News talked to SDG&E Communications Manager Alex Welling about the scope of the project and the community concerns it raises.

"Any project of this scale, I mean we're talking about a 500-kilovolt, 145-mile transmission line, anything like that is going to raise serious questions and concerns in the community. And that's why we're out here so early talking to folks, gathering feedback," Welling said.

ABC 10News reached out to SDG&E, which provided a statement that said in part:

"The project remains under development, and no final route has been selected. We will continue engaging with communities as the project moves forward, and there will be additional opportunities for public input as part of the California Public Utilities Commission's independent review process."

As for Rick and Amy, they're hoping to fight back against SDG&E.

"We just wanted to find out what the organization was gonna do and if it was possible to fight it," Rick Warren said.

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