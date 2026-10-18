'No Kings' protesters return to San Diego County with push to vote early

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of demonstrators lined Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo for another "No Kings" protest, with organizers marking a new phase focused on election protection ahead of the November midterms.

The protest comes about two weeks before the midterm election, and this time the focus is on pushing people to vote early.

The crowd stretched several blocks, filled with honking and cheering. ABC 10News talked to protesters about the importance of voicing their concerns.

Glenn Anaiscourt said he has been to at least six "No Kings" protests. He is a big advocate for voting and knows the importance of protecting that right.

"So, I'm actually a registered Republican and I support the right to vote and I think we need to protect it. And I am in solidarity with people who feel that way. And so it feels wonderful to stand up for democracy," Anaiscourt said.

Organizers say this protest marks a new phase for the "No Kings" movement. They are focusing on election protection ahead of the November midterms. Their goal is to help every eligible voter register, check their registration status, and make a plan to vote.

"People being able to go and express their views and have their vote count. Without gerrymandering, without manipulation, without trying to prevent people from voting, let people have their voice, whatever it might be," Anaiscourt said.

Poway resident Joan Thompson said she votes every time she can.

"I worked with a lot of immigrant students who became U.S. citizens and they're always very proud to vote. I, being a native-born American, never thought about it, but I've always voted in every election because we can," Thompson said.

Other communities took part in this "No Kings" protest in North County, including Fallbrook, Vista and Valley Center.

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