The city recently painted parking lines along Historic Highway 101 near Tamarack Beach to show drivers where to park and help more vehicles fit efficiently along the curb.

Parking near the beach has long been a challenge, especially since the parking lot has closed from coastal erosion.

“Yeah, I usually park on the other side of Carlsbad Village Drive,” Carlsbad resident Michelle Eaton said.

Eaton said parking tends to become easier after the holidays, but during the summer, the competition for spots can be especially noticeable.

Cars lining Historic Highway 101 around sunset are a familiar sight near Tamarack Beach. The newly painted parking lines, however, are a recent addition.

Bryce Eaton, who grew up in Carlsbad, didn’t think the lines were necessary.

An ABC 10News viewer reached out to the station asking about the new lines and said they could also discourage RVs and campers from taking up space along the roadway for extended periods.

Michelle Eaton said she has seen RVs park in the area during the summer.

“I know in the summer, a lot of people with RVs will park there because even if they get a ticket, it’s cheaper than going to the campground,” she said.

The City of Carlsbad said the markings are intended to show drivers where to park so vehicles can fit more efficiently along the curb.

The project has already gone through some adjustments. During its initial phase, beachgoers complained that the marked spaces were too small, prompting the city to redraw the lines.

Meanwhile, the Tamarack Beach parking lot remains closed following damage from coastal erosion.

“I would definitely need to see some reconstruction happen before feeling comfortable parking here again,” Bryce Eaton said.

California State Parks staff hope to have some repairs completed by the end of December.

