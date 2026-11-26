SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Millions of people are hitting the road this Thanksgiving to reach their loved ones, and many drivers are bracing for heavy traffic along the way.

Aaron Abrajano, who is from Fallbrook, filled up his car as he prepared to head to Escondido for Thanksgiving to see his loved ones.

"I'm really excited about that, you know, getting together, spending time with family," Abrajano said.

Abrajano is one of millions of people going home for the holiday, and he's expecting a lot of traffic on local roads.

"I'll definitely be busy for sure. I think going to the 805 South tomorrow to pick up food, yeah, most likely, especially during rush hour, probably," Abrajano said.

Nationwide, the number of people traveling this week is expected to be lower than last year — but still above pre-pandemic levels.

AAA expects almost 6 million Southern Californians will be on the roads this year, including Gabryella DeSantiago, who is traveling to Temecula to see her uncle and making sure her hair gets done on the way.

"I'm literally getting gas and then getting on the freeway right now," DeSantiago said. "I have been super homesick and I haven't seen my family in a couple of months, so I think being able to have that time with them ... like, it's going to make me feel just refreshed and happier, to be honest."

There's a lot to be thankful for this season as drivers travel the busy roads to be with their loved ones.

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