Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash in Deer Springs that killed 5-year-old daughter

items.[0].videoTitle
A mother pleaded not guilty to charges following a crash in Deer Springs on July 14 that left one of her children dead and her two other children critically injured.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:45:09-04

VISTA (CNS) - A 27-year-old woman who allegedly drove while under the influence and crashed her car off Interstate 15 in Bonsall, killing her 5-year- old daughter and critically injuring her two toddlers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include murder.

Kapri Raven Coleman is accused in last Wednesday's crash, in which the California Highway Patrol said her 2009 Hyundai Genesis veered off the freeway shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The sedan overturned and tumbled down an embankment, ejecting two of Coleman's daughters, ages 5 and 3. The older girl died at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Paramedics airlifted the surviving girl and her 1-year-old brother to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where they were admitted in critical condition, according to CHP public affairs Officer Juan Escobar.

Coleman was also hospitalized, then booked into county jail the following day.

Prosecutors say preliminary results from the hospital indicate she had a .16% blood-alcohol content -- twice the legal driving limit in California -- and tested positive for other drugs in her system.

Coleman remains in custody without bail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP