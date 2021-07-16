Mother arrested in Deer Springs-area crash that killed 5-year-old daughter, injured 2 other children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A mother was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child cruelty in connection with a vehicle crash off Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area that killed her 5-year-old daughter and left her two younger children with critical injuries.

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrest record obtained by ABC 10News shows 27-year-old Kapri Raven Coleman, a San Diego resident, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the arrest, Coleman had been receiving treatment at a local hospital for injuries suffered in the July 14 crash.

RELATED: Child killed, driver faces potential DUI charges in I-15 crash

Coleman was booked on charges of driving under the influence, child cruelty, and gross vehicular manslaughter, the arrest record indicated. She was being held on $1 million bail.

On July 14, at around 2:30 a.m., the CHP said Coleman was driving a 2009 Hyundai Genesis northbound on I-15 near Gopher Canyon Road when her vehicle veered off the freeway, overturned and went down an embankment.

The crash caused Coleman’s 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old daughter to be ejected from the car, the CHP said. Coleman’s 1-year-old son was in a child restraint seat and remained in the wreckage.

According to the CHP, the 5-year-old girl died at the scene from her injuries. Coleman’s two other children were airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

An arraignment date for Coleman has not been scheduled.