At least 1 dead in crash off I-15 in Deer Springs area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least one person, believed to be a child, was killed and three others were injured after a car veered off Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area of San Diego’s North County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday off northbound I-15 near the Gopher Canyon Road exit.

The CHP reported a car was traveling northbound when, for reasons still unclear, it veered off the freeway and tumbled down an embankment.

CHP officials at the scene confirmed one person died in the crash. The deceased person is believed to be a child, but officials did not immediately confirm the person’s age.

The driver and two other passengers suffered injuries of unknown severity. Two victims were airlifted from the scene, while one victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The wreck and investigation prompted a Sig Alert for the area, with multiple lanes shut down as of 6 a.m.

Map coordinates provided by CHP: