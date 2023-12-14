Watch Now
Marine killed in rollover crash on Camp Pendleton identified

The Marine Corps has identified the Marine who died in a rollover crash during a <a href="https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/north-county-news/marine-dies-in-tactical-vehicle-crash-during-training-on-camp-pendleton" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-16e7-df4b-a177-36f777ef0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1702576325890,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1702576325890,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/north-county-news/marine-dies-in-tactical-vehicle-crash-during-training-on-camp-pendleton&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-6974-d20a-abbd-6ff5f8470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;training exercise on Camp Pendleton&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-6974-d20a-abbd-6ff5f83c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">training exercise on Camp Pendleton</a> Tuesday evening.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 13:11:59-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Marine Corps has identified the Marine who died in a rollover crash during a training exercise on Camp Pendleton Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski was the Marine who was killed, according to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Bylski was originally from Royal Oak, Michigan, and he joined the Marine Corps in Jan. 2019.

Bylski was trained as an amphibious combat vehicle crewman, assigned to the 15th MEU's Battalion Landing Team 1/5. He served as a vehicle commander, according to the press release.

The 15th MEU's commanding officer said the unit is mourning the model Marine's death.

"Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon," said Col. Sean Dynan. "The MEU – the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends. The entire 15th MEU ‘Vanguard’ family is affected by his absence.”

Bylski earned the following awards and decorations during his military career:

  • Two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals
  • Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation
  • Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal
  • National Defense Service Medal
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

Fourteen other Marines were in the amphibious vehicle when it rolled over while making a ground movement during the training. According to the press release, one Marine is in good condition at the hospital, while the others were treated and released.

