Marine dies in tactical vehicle crash during training on Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Marine died, and several others were injured in a tactical vehicle rollover crash during training on the Camp Pendleton base Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Marine Corps.

The press release states that 15 Marines were riding in an amphibious combat vehicle, which rolled over as it made a ground movement during training at 6 p.m.

The fourteen other Marines who were in the vehicle were taken to hospitals in the area, including Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The press release did not specify how many out of those 14 Marines were injured nor the severity of the injuries.

The Marines were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Marine Corps is withholding the name of the Marine who died until it notifies their next of kin. Additionally, Camp Pendleton is withholding the names of the injured Marines, citing Department of Defense policy.

The crash is under investigation, the Marine Corps says.