Friends, fans celebrate what would have been Billy Ray Smith's 65th birthday

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Friends and fans gathered at American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas on Monday to celebrate what would have been Billy Ray Smith's 65th birthday.

The event was a fun backyard barbecue, paired with a live two-and-a-half hour podcast from Kaplan and Crew — a fitting tribute to the former San Diego Chargers player and sports radio personality.

Scott Kaplan, former co-host of the Scott and B-R Show, said Smith's outlook on life was unlike anyone else's.

"There was nobody happier than Billy Ray Smith," he said.

Kaplan joked it was sometimes hard to work alongside Smith because of how relentlessly upbeat he was.

"He told me he had the most beautiful wife on the planet, he had the smartest daughter on the planet. He was living the dream and those were the words he would use, you know. Luckiest man alive, that's what he'd say," Kaplan said.

After his playing days with the Chargers, Smith moved into broadcasting, which included co-hosting the Scott and BR Show.

It first aired in 2001, originally on XTRA Sports 690 AM before later moving to its long-term home on The Mighty 1090 AM.

Smith and Kaplan shared the studio for 18 years until the show went off the air in 2019. They were one of the longest-running and most celebrated sports talk show duos in San Diego history.

Smith died on July 29th after a lengthy battle with dementia.

On Monday, Kaplan and his crew hosted a two-and-a-half hour live podcast in Smith's honor, reuniting with listeners who had followed the show for years.

"And my first cheers of the night. Happy Birthday you Big Ole Rascal!" Kaplan said to kick of the show.

Craig Gerber drove 3 hours to attend the event. He said the show had a way of making even the worst commutes bearable.

"That was magical for me because sometimes, when you're on the 95 freeway, it's notorious, and sometimes it was an hour-and-a-half, two hours. It made, it just made it — I was so riveted that you're not paying attention to all the traffic and things," Gerber said.

The menu for the night was equally personal. Smith was known to order only one thing when the show went on location — a burger with cheese, BBQ sauce and jalapeños. That burger, dubbed the B-R Burger, was the only food item served Monday.

Jim Enos, a Chargers season ticket holder for 33 years, reflected on what the turnout said about Smith's place in the San Diego community.

"Everybody loved him. They liked the kind of person he was. What he did. I think this is just a way to show, kind of, support," Enos said.

All proceeds from Monday's event went to the San Diego Nice Guys non-profit. Before his passing, Smith and ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt were named the Nice Guys of the Year.

They will officially be recognized at the 46th Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.