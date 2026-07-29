Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr. passes away

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 29. He was 64 years old.

Smith built a legacy that stretched far beyond the football field — from a state championship in Texas to the College Football Hall of Fame, and from the San Diego Chargers' defensive line to the living rooms of San Diego television viewers.

Billy Ray attended Plano Senior High School in Texas, where he helped the team win a Texas Class 4A state championship. He then followed in the footsteps of his father, Super Bowl champion Billy Ray Smith Sr., to the University of Arkansas, where he matched his father as a two-time unanimous All-American.

Billy Ray was known not only for his physical gifts — size, speed, and strength — but also for having one of the highest IQs in the NFL.

That combination made him a prime prospect in the 1983 NFL Draft. The San Diego Chargers selected him 5th overall, launching a decade-long career spent entirely in the Bolt helmet, wearing number 54.

Billy Ray became one of the franchise's most respected players, earning team MVP honors and leaving a lasting mark on the organization. He often said coming to San Diego to play for the Chargers was everything he ever dreamed of.

His impact, however, reached far beyond the game. Alongside several teammates, Billy Ray helped create "Bates Street," an after-school program that provided sports and activities for local kids. He and other Chargers players helped fund the program for years, giving young people opportunities, guidance, and a place to belong.

It was an early example of a commitment to service that would define the rest of his life. Billy Ray devoted himself to dozens of charities across San Diego.

It was during a United Cerebral Palsy telethon that he met ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt. The two married in 1990. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Savannah.

Billy Ray embraced fatherhood with the same enthusiasm he brought to everything else.

"She'll have a wet diaper, and I'll be changing the wet diaper, and she'll wait until the diaper is off to bring the heavy artillery," Smith said.

With Kimberly and Savannah by his side, Billy Ray launched a successful career in broadcasting, joining Channel 10 as sports director in 1993. He later became a San Diego radio staple on the long-running "Scott and B.R." show, worked network television broadcasts of college and professional football, and remained a fixture at ABC 10News throughout his career.

His commitment to serving others never wavered. As co-founder of the Great Friends Foundation, Billy Ray helped raise millions of dollars for local military families, touching countless lives across San Diego.

“When he was drafted by the Chargers in 1983, he came into this city, and he did it with a generosity of spirit, which is how he lives his life. He never said no. Ever," Kimberly said.

In early July, that spirit of service brought one more honor. Billy Ray and Kimberly were named the Nice Guys of the Year, with the 46th annual gala set for October.

College Football Hall of Famer. Chargers legend. Broadcaster. Philanthropist. Devoted husband and father. Billy Ray Smith Jr. showed that true strength is measured not just by what you accomplish, but by how many people you lift up along the way.

The family released a statement Wednesday afternoon: