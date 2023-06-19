Family releases statement following tragic death of 2 children on Vista highway

VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the tragic loss of two children who were fatally struck by a car while trying to retrieve fallen luggage on a North San Diego County highway Sunday evening.

On June 18, around 6:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-78 near Mar Vista, 10-year-old Alan Gerardo and 16-year-old Amy Monserrat were told by their mother, 33-year-old Sandra Ortiz, to get out of their GMC Yukon SUV to grab luggage that fell off the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol says the children were on foot in the eastbound traffic lanes of the highway when they were hit by a white Nissan Sentra traveling east in the third lane.

Both Amy and Alan were killed as a result of the crash. Ortiz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and child endangerment.

On Monday, June 19, the Aguilar family released this statement on behalf of their loved ones:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of our beloved children, Amy and Alan. Today, we would like to honor the memory of Amy and Alan.



Amy, a sweet and kind soul, had an unwavering passion for baking and dreamed of becoming a chef. Her love extended beyond her immediate family as she selflessly prepared meals for her siblings. Amy's warmth, generosity, and the love she shared touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever hold a special place in our hearts.



Alan, with his aspiring dreams of becoming an architect, possessed a unique talent for embroidery work. His dedication and love for his hobby were evident as he envisioned a future where he could retire and provide a home for his beloved Grandma. Alan's selflessness and desire to care for his family were truly admirable, a testament to his kind and compassionate nature.



We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and condolences we have received from the community. Your words, gestures, and presence have provided us with comfort during this unimaginably difficult time. Please know that your kindness has touched our hearts and provided solace in our darkest hours.



During this period of grief and mourning, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate through the pain of losing Amy and Alan. We appreciate your understanding and respect for our need to grieve and heal as a family. Your continued support and prayers are deeply valued as we try to find strength and honor the memories of our beloved children.

Family of Amy Monserrat and Alan Gerardo

A gofundme has been created to support the family during this unfortunate time.

