2 children killed in crash on State Route 78 in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says two children died in a crash on State Route 78 in Vista Sunday evening.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of SR-78, just east of Mar Vista. The Vista Fire Department says the driver, who is the mother of the children, pulled over on the highway because luggage fell off of her vehicle.

The children got out of the car to retrieve the luggage, and that's when a vehicle struck and killed them, according to VFD.

VFD says the kids are believed to be younger than 12 years old.

According to CHP, a woman was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team gathers the latest information.