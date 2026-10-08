Escondido residents push back on ice rink plans at Kit Carson Park

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido residents are pushing back on a plan to build a state-of-the-art ice rink on the softball fields at Kit Carson Park, in a months-long controversy that some in the community refuse to let go.

The Escondido City Council voted 5-0 in June to approve the project. Since plans were announced earlier this year, a group called Save Kit Carson Park has been pushing for the city to reconsider.

Melissa Petri, a founding member of Save Kit Carson Park, said the group is not opposed to ice sports — only to the chosen location.

"We're not concerned about having an ice rink. We're concerned about the location. So we're in support of ice sports and recreational opportunities for the community. However, we feel that Kit Carson Park is not the right location for it," Petri said.

ABC 10News has been following Petri's fight against the rink since plans were announced earlier this year.

Ahead of the Oct. 7 city council meeting, Save Kit Carson Park held a press conference, again pushing for the city to reconsider its decision. The ice rink was not on the council's agenda for that meeting.

"If we were trying to bring thousands more people into this space, it will cause, I think, a lot of problems in terms of traffic and congestion and really just alter this space," Petri said.

In previous interviews, Mayor Dane White said the project will benefit the broader community.

"Part of this will be open to the community for use, but then the schools stand to benefit, sporting stands to benefit and obviously this is going to be a tremendous driver of economic activity," White said.

The City of Escondido previously stated that the rink's foundation would fully fund the construction, operation, programming and maintenance of the facility, with no financial help from the city.

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