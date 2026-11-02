Early voters flock to North County polls, cite Prop. 40 and high-profile ballot measures ahead of Election Day

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Thousands of people are headed to the polls early this election, and many North County voters say a handful of closely watched ballot measures are motivating them to cast their votes ahead of Election Day.

At the San Marcos Community Center, Mattias Roachell was among a handful of people voting on the Sunday before Election Day. He wanted to make sure his vote counts.

"The one that just everybody's hearing about right now is the Prop 40, 41, and 42, um, and so it's just on the topic of everybody's mind, all those ads that we keep seeing," Roachell said.

"And so just uh it will provide us just a little bit more leeway if you believe in it. If you don't, you know, it might affect you," Roachell said.

Kimberlie Joyce feels strongly about the same issues.

"The most important thing to me was Prop 40," Joyce said.

Prop 40 could authorize a one-time 5% tax on people with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. Joyce is making sure she casts her ballot early.

"Waiting in lines and all of that, so it's if you can do it, like if you have the time to do it, I think it's slightly less stressful of an experience," Joyce said.

Joyce and Roachell are not alone. The number of early votes across the country this midterms has already exceeded the number of ballots cast before Election Day in 2022, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

This midterm election will also see big changes in California, including a new governor.

For Roachell, he wants to make sure he's an informed voter.

"We made sure as a family that we research everything and so that's the most important thing is knowing what you're voting for," Roachell said.

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