Dressed as superheroes, hospital staff bring Halloween trick-or-treating to hospitalized kids

KEARNY MESA (KGTV) — The Green Lantern, Elastigirl and Obi-Wan were among the characters roaming the Pediatrics Department at Kaiser Permanente this Halloween, as physicians, staff and patients decked out in costume celebrated the holiday together.

It's moments like these that can make a kid with a tough medical diagnosis forget the hand they've been dealt — and for a few minutes, experience what it's like to just be a kid.

The children got to do the same activities every other kid gets to enjoy on Halloween — like trick-or-treating, with hospital staff leading the way.

4-year-old Leo Beltran transformed into Captain America for the occasion. When asked what he likes most about Halloween, he had a simple answer.

"The candy," Leo said.

His mom, Brianna, watched him collect his sweet treats, smiling through her tears.

"I get emotional because he was excited for school, but it's very sweet of them," Brianna Beltran said.

A stream of costumed staff and dogs marched through the hospital, ready to entertain and connect with kids getting to celebrate the spooky tradition. From princesses and fairy godmothers to characters from a galaxy far, far away, the staff at Kaiser make sure the day is all about not missing out.

"We do this for them. This is very important because part of the healing is to be actually also festive, to celebrate like every other child, even if you're in the hospital," Rita said.

"So we try to mimic as much as possible the outside world for them so that they can actually partake in activities that sometimes they may not be able to do," Rita said.

Brianna is grateful the staff took time out of their busy schedules to make room for joy and laughter.

"I mean it was a shock that we even got admitted and then to see all of this is so heartwarming and rewarding," Brianna said.

And even if the Halloween extravaganza is just a small moment, the staff want the kids to feel like they belong.

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