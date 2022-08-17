Carlsbad family, community members want traffic safety to become priority in light of deadly crashes

CARLSBAD, Cailf. (KGTV) - After two deadly crashes in the last two weeks, many Carlsbad community members went before city leaders Tuesday to urge the city to do more to keep people safe on the roads.

A heavy sigh was let out from a man who one can believe has a heavy heart. Bob Embree, the husband of a woman who was hit and killed while riding an electric bike in Carlsbad, addressed the Carlsbad City Council from a podium during public comment on traffic safety.

He previously appeared before the city council on July 19 to address traffic, speeding, and public safety in the area around Tamarack Avenue.

But Embree was back to face the council again on Tuesday nigth, saying, “Never in a million years I’d think three weeks later my wife would be hit by a 42-year-old female who lived in the neighborhood traveling approximately 40 miles per hour and blew a stop sign."

Embree’s father also spoke during public comment on Tuesday, asking the council not to let Christine Embree’s death become yesterday’s news.

Luckily, Embree’s young daughter survived the crash.

In front of an emotional crowd, Embree said surgeons told him that his wife's injuries were some of the worst trauma they’d ever seen.

“Twelve broken ribs, a broken clavicle, two punctured lungs, a massive hemothorax and every vital organ in her abdomen destroyed,” Embree said.

Following this tragedy, Embree and others demanded the city take more action when it comes to traffic safety.

“We have to slow people down. We must manually inconvenience people and say, ‘Hey, you’re going to get to Starbucks 30 seconds slower because there’s a stop sign or a speed bump,” Embree said.

Carlsbad City Manager Scott Chadwick said their condolences are with the families of the victims in two recent crashes involving bicyclists.

Chadwick also told the public that the city was working on solutions to curb traffic issues on the street that Embree and others have brought up to the council.

“And this process is going to be launching shortly. This work is part of our Residential Traffic Management Program, which is a way for traffic engineers to address concerns like speeding. We just completed our work in about 10 neighborhoods and we’re about start several more,” said Chadwick.

As flowers and signs now stand near where Lucy Embree lost her life, her husband hopes no one will have to suffer how he has suffered.

“Now here I am trying to save another life because my wife’s life was lost. Let’s do what’s best for our community, the people who are taxpayers, the people who are out here recreating, the people that we love, the people that we serve, the people that you guys are here to serve. I beg you,” Embree said.

Chadwick did state that both crash investigations are ongoing. He also said the city is working on other programs to bring more bike lanes, wider sidewalks and other features for their roadways.