Bicyclist killed in Carlsbad when hit by motorcyclist involved in pursuit

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)— The Carlsbad Police Department said Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist with a passenger was being chased by a California State Parks Officer for excess speed and reckless operation of the motorcycle when he crashed into a bicyclist on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Rd., killing the bicyclist.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

“I’d like to see a little more police presence because I really think it just needs to be toned down, especially on weekends and this wasn’t a weekend but it really gets kind of crazy down here,” said Ron Jensen, who witnessed the aftermath of Monday’s crash as the motorcyclist and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Carlsbad PD said the criminal aspects of the investigation and any charges toward the driver will be handled by the State Parks Department.

Jensen said he rides his motorcycle in the area and sees reckless driving often.

“Any time there’s a pursuit lot of times it winds up with accidents, and so there’s always that question of should we pursue that person?” he said. “Police have actually let people go because it’s too dangerous..”

“It’s very unfortunate, and our prayers to the family,” said Bonnie Fleming, who rides her bike with her husband Bruce Fleming along the same stretch of road. “We have always commented how the roads are well marked and everybody’s very tolerant of bikes and seems to just accept it as part of what the culture of this community is.”

They’ve been riding on Carlsbad Boulevard for about a year and say they’ve never felt unsafe.

“I think the cars, everybody’s friendly, the bike lanes are marked very well, they’re very wide,” said Bruce Fleming.

It’s still unclear when exactly the chase began or how long it lasted. California State Parks sent ABC 10News a statement saying in part

“Our hearts go out to the victim and his family. California state parks is working closely with the Carlsbad Police Department as they Investigate"

Adding that it will share additional information with the public as it becomes available.