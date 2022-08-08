Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Woman riding e-bike seriously hurt in collision with SUV in Carlsbad

carlsbad police door
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Carlsbad Police Dept.
carlsbad police door
Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 11:29:05-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman riding an electric bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with an SUV on a Carlsbad street.

Carlsbad Police said the 35-year-old woman and a 16-month-old child were on an e-bike near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street when the crash occurred at 5:45 p.m.

While the circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation, police confirmed “the child did not appear to be injured.”

The Toyota 4Runner’s 42-year-old female driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries; the child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

According to police, “Drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the collision.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations