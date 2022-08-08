Woman riding e-bike seriously hurt in collision with SUV in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman riding an electric bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with an SUV on a Carlsbad street.

Carlsbad Police said the 35-year-old woman and a 16-month-old child were on an e-bike near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street when the crash occurred at 5:45 p.m.

While the circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation, police confirmed “the child did not appear to be injured.”

The Toyota 4Runner’s 42-year-old female driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries; the child was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

According to police, “Drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the collision.”