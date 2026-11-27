ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A longtime holiday tradition at South Cardiff State Beach is still standing after days of powerful surf and king tides battered the coastline.

For 11 years, Solana Beach resident Johnny Seaside has brought some Christmas spirit to the beach by staking a Christmas tree directly into the sand. This year, keeping the tree standing has required a little more work.

Seaside built a makeshift rock wall around the tree in an effort to protect it from high water and powerful waves.

“Yeah, it’s not going nowhere,” Seaside said while demonstrating how firmly the tree was planted in the sand.

He said the beach looks dramatically different this year after waves and tides shifted rocks along the shoreline.

“I usually put it on the south side over here, but we have all this damage this year of all these rocks and stuff,” Seaside said. “This is the first time since I’ve been here all my life that this all happened.”

King tides flooded portions of South Cardiff State Beach over the past several days, at times leaving the parking lot covered in water. Locals said many of the rocks now scattered across the beach were not there just a few months ago.

On Friday, a coastal flood warning and beach hazards statement were in effect along San Diego County’s coastline as high tides and large surf continued to impact local beaches.

Despite the conditions, residents and visitors gathered along the shoreline to watch the waves and snap pictures with Seaside’s Christmas tree.

The tree itself has grown along with the tradition.

“I was 5 feet and I had to go bigger, so I went 8 feet, then I went 10 feet. Now I’m 12 feet,” Seaside said.

For him, the effort and expense are worth it because of the reaction the tree gets from people who pass by.

“It’s not about the money,” Seaside said. “Money goes in one hand and goes out the other. I’m just doing it because just with that little smile, you know, ‘Yes, Christmas.’”

Seaside said he plans to continue reinforcing the wall around the tree as another round of king tides approaches near Christmas.