Cal State San Marcos students question campus safety after another rape reported this semester

CAL STATE UNIVERSITY SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — Students at Cal State University San Marcos are questioning campus safety after the university announced this week that another student reported she had been raped on campus — the fifth such report this year.

There have also been two other reports of sexual assault on campus so far this year.

For freshman Issac Franco, the news has shaken his first impression of the school.

"For orientation, they stressed us that the school was very safe. And that it was actually one of the safest in our region, especially between UCSD and SDSU," Franco said.

But now he's wondering how accurate that impression was.

Freshman Jenelle Duguzman is also questioning overall safety for women on campus, and whether the university needs to step up security.

"It's kind of -- like a new experience for me, so I was kind of, you know, something new, so I don't know what to expect, but I feel like with the amount of cases that's been happening with them increasing drastically, I feel like maybe our security isn't the best that it could be," Duguzman said.

A university spokesperson said the recent reports have been deeply concerning for the campus community.

"The reported incidents occurred independently, are not connected, and involved individuals known to those who reported the assaults," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the university has strengthened security measures in its residential communities and is expanding prevention and education measures.

ABC 10News spoke with students who said they hope those efforts will make a difference.

"I think they should just be holding that claim accountable by, you know, actually putting personnel here or putting...Security guards even at the entrances to the dorm or just in the surrounding campus," Duguzman said.

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