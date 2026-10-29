Cal State San Marcos food pantry gets $1 million state investment to help feed hungry students

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — A $1 million investment in Cal State University San Marcos' food pantry means more food and more resources for students.

The funds will help replenish the Cougar Pantry, which provides food for students in need — especially as inflation and high costs have hit their wallets. The school says about 1,000 students come every week.

The $1 million investment is coming from the state. Assembly Member Darshana Patel gave the large check to students and staff Thursday.

"Students can't be expected to perform their best when they're worried about where their next meal is coming from or when their belly is empty, and their brain is starved of nutrition," Patel said.

One of those students is Mario Cea, a fourth-year studying art.

"It helps a lot because, um, my family lives over in Temecula and we are. You know, we struggle a little bit every now and then with money, so the pantry definitely helps; it would be a lot of help for students," Cea said.

Cea is thankful for the investment because it means he'll have more options.

"I mean, you can definitely tell that the pantry has certain limitations when it comes to what they serve, right? Perhaps more meats, different kinds of meats, maybe more poultry could help," Cea said.

The pantry has the essentials, from milk and cereals to produce and spaghetti. School leaders are now looking at how to grow the program.

"It's looking to see if we can expand the space because, as you know, we have 1000 students coming in a week, but we wanna make sure no one is turned away from this pantry," Cal State University San Marcos President Ellen Neufeldt said.

For students like Cea, the pantry is a lifeline.

"It's pretty essential. I mean, things like rice, beans, we usually only get here nowadays because it saves so much cost that my parents don't even go buy other groceries outside," Cea said.

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