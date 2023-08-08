Another horse dies at Del Mar Racetrack, third death since start of racing season

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Another horse died Saturday after being injured during a race at Del Mar Racetrack, making it the third death since the start of the summer racing season in late July.

Episode Five suffered an injury during a race on Saturday, July 29, and went into surgery the next day for repair, according to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Due to the horse's condition worsening post-surgery, the two-year-old colt was humanely euthanized on Saturday, August 5.

"Since the start of training at Del Mar on July 14, there have been over 40,000 individual training or racing events from approximately 2,000 horses that are stabled here," the club said in a released statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, three horses have suffered injuries during racing or training that have resulted in their respective owners and attending veterinary teams to make the difficult decision to euthanize them."

Episode Five's death comes shortly after two other horses were euthanized as a result of injuries they suffered at the racetrack.

The race club says on Friday, July 28, Nevisian Sunrise got away from her rider during training and ran off into a stationary object. Due to the horse having non-operable injuries, the five-year-old mare was euthanized.

On Saturday, July 29, another racehorse named Ghostem received a musculoskeletal injury to her front right leg while working out on the main track. Because her injury was non-operable as well, the four-year-old filly was euthanized.

All horses who race and train here are subject to strict veterinary oversight and multiple pre-race reviews and inspections. Having implemented a series of reforms over the last six years, Del Mar has consistently been one of the safest racetracks in North America for horse and rider.



We will continue to monitor our racing surfaces and protocols and scrutinize every runner in an effort to continue to create the safest environment possible for racing and training.



Additionally, we will proceed with our collaborations with the nation’s foremost experts in track safety along with our interactions with authorities in the fields of horse and rider safety. Del Mar Thorough Bred Club

You can find additional information about race horse deaths from the California Horse Racing Board here.