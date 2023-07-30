2 horses die at Del Mar Racetrack, first deaths of summer racing season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two horses have died at the Del Mar Racetrack just a week into the summer racing season, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club confirmed to ABC 10News on Saturday.

The club's statement says a 5-year-old mare named Nevisian Sunrise got loose on Friday and "ran off and collided with a stationary object."

The veterinary team determined her injuries were inoperable, and they decided to euthanize the horse humanely, according to the club.

The next incident happened on Saturday, when 4-year-old filly Ghostem suffered an injury during a workout on the main track.

The veterinary team also euthanized Ghostem because of a "non-operable musculoskeltal injury" to her right front leg, the club's statement says.

The club will report the results of necropsies on both horses to the California Horse Racing Board.

"Del Mar sends its condolences to the people who owned, trained and cared for both horses," the statement says. "We will continue to focus on the safety and welfare of horses and riders at our facility."

The club says Del Mar is one of the safest racing venues in the U.S. In 2022, there were no fatal injuries of horses during the summer race season, which had a total of 294 races and 2,688 competitors over 31 days, according to the club.

Veterinarian teams examine the horses multiple times on race days.

The club pointed out that a new regulatory agency, the Horse Racing & Safety Authority, has made sure new reforms and protocols were implemented at the Del Mar Racetrack and throughout the state.

An organization called Kill Racing Not Horses alerted 10News about Nevisian Sunrise's death Saturday afternoon. That group says 45 race horses have died since the start of California's 2023 racing season.

"No legitimate sport would tolerate the deaths of 45 of its athletes in 31 weeks of competition in just one state," the organization's email said.

You can find information about race horse deaths from the California Horse Racing Board here.