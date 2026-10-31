1 dead after vessel overturned near Del Mar Jetty

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — A person died after a vessel crashed into the rocks and overturned near the Del Mar Jetty Friday evening, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Authorities say they responded to reports of an overturned vessel at around 6:57 p.m.

The 911 call came from a person who was on the vessel in the Oceanside Harbor and was able to reach the jetty.

The caller said a person was still missing in the water.

Authorities coordinated a search and rescue and at around 7:31 p.m., they found the missing person in the water where the boat struck the rocks and overturned near the Del Mar Jetty.

The victim was brought to shore and transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The second victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.