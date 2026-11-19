OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - An Oceanside father and burn survivor is continuing to recover after a Big Bear getaway ended with a fire and a desperate decision to toss his 2-year-old son from a second-floor balcony to safety.

Joe Foster said Sunday night was the final night of a Halloween weekend getaway in Big Bear. He and his son, Cole, had gone to sleep in a second-floor bedroom of their Airbnb cabin.

After 2 a.m., Foster woke to the sound of breaking glass.

“I heard glass shattering. It sounded like plates and cups popping,” Foster recounted from his hospital bed near San Bernardino.

Then came the heat and smell of smoke.

Foster grabbed Cole and began searching for a way out. When he looked toward the stairs, he realized their escape route was blocked by flames.

“You could see the carpet was melting and on fire,” Foster said. “The couch and curtains were on fire. The ceiling was on fire.”

With Cole tucked in his left arm, Foster opened the bedroom door leading to a balcony. He said he did not know where his phone was and called out for help, but no one answered.

The Marine veteran looked below and began assessing whether he and his son could survive a jump from the second floor.

“I was assessing if I had to jump, where it’s safe to jump,” Foster said.

He spotted a dirt patch about 20 feet below.

Then, Foster said, the fire suddenly intensified.

“Not sure if the fire was fed more oxygen or a gas line ruptured,” he said. “All of a sudden a ball of fire flew out.”

Foster said the flames “bellowed out” with incredible speed and intensity, burning his right arm, side, back, leg and foot.

Through it all, Cole remained in his father’s left arm and was unhurt.

Foster realized they were running out of time.

“I knew it was a do-or-die moment,” he said. “If we stayed up there, neither of us have much longer left to live.”

Foster took a few deep breaths and told his son, “I’m sorry, Cole.”

Then, while suffering from searing burns, he tossed the 2-year-old toward the dirt patch below and jumped from the balcony himself.

Emergency responders arrived minutes later.

Foster was taken to a hospital, where he underwent skin graft surgery. He suffered burns to about 20% of his body, mostly second-degree burns concentrated on his right side.

Despite his own injuries, Foster said he is most grateful that his son survived without a scratch.

“It’s a miracle,” Foster said. “Looking at my burns ... to know he’s 100%, it gets me choked up.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Foster’s medical expenses.

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

This article was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence and reviewed and edited by ABC 10News journalists before publication.

