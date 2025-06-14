Newsom mobilizes law enforcement resources ahead of 'No Kings' protests

“In the United States, the office of citizen is the most important office we can hold. We respect and protect those who exercise their First Amendment rights when they do so peacefully and respectfully.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced he's pre-deploying resources ahead of the anticipated demonstrations this weekend.

'No Kings' protests are expected to happen across California on Saturday.

According to the organizers of the No Kings protests: "No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like."

In a release Friday, the Governor said that Cal OES was coordinating the response and will help local governments "protect the safety of peaceful demonstrators and the public – as well as enforce strict laws against the destruction of property, vandalism, and looting."

"At this time, CalOES has not received significant requests from local governments for mutual aid in advance of this coming weekend. CalOES remains in close communication with local government partners and stands ready to coordinate any future requests for mutual aid or support." the Governor's office said.

Newsom also said that all eight of the California Highway Patrol's Special Response Teams have been activated and pre-staged throughout the state.

“In the United States, the office of citizen is the most important office we can hold. We respect and protect those who exercise their First Amendment rights when they do so peacefully and respectfully. California has zero tolerance for those who plan to take advantage of peaceful demonstrations with violence. We’re pre-deploying resources to maintain safety – and we will prosecute those who break the law.” Governor Gavin Newsom

