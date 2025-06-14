SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Faith and city leaders gathered at Calvary Chapel in Barrio Logan to call for peaceful demonstrations ahead of this weekend's nationwide "No Kings" protests. The historic site, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke more than 60 years ago, served as a backdrop for their unified message.

San Diego faith and city leaders urge peaceful 'No Kings' protests this weekend

"Protest. Exercise your 1st amendment right, but do it peacefully," Shane Harris, Founder for the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, said.

Attorney John Gomez, San Diego Police Department Lt. Travis Easter, and other community members stood alongside Harris to emphasize the importance of peaceful assembly and warn against potential violence following recent unrest in Los Angeles.

"Hijackers are not welcome," Harris said.

The demonstrations, organized by the grassroots 5050.1 Movement, are scheduled for Saturday across 12 locations in San Diego County and hundreds of sites nationwide.

Organizers deliberately chose President Trump's birthday for the protests on Saturday.

The "No Kings" demonstrations aim to stand against the Trump administration and push back against growing ICE raids and deportation efforts.

San Diego leaders made it clear that anything beyond peaceful protest would face swift consequences.

"What we will not tolerate are illegal activities," Easter said.

When asked how the San Diego Police Department feels about protesters who misdirect their frustrations toward local law enforcement uninvolved with immigration arrests, Easter acknowledged the complexity of the situation.

"It's understandable. It's very delicate right now, and a lot of people don't know the semantics when it comes to local law enforcement," Easter said.

As Saturday's demonstrations approach, authorities remind participants to follow basic safety protocols, including maintaining a safe distance from officers, refraining from physical contact with police, and not bringing weapons to protest sites.

