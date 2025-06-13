'No Kings' protests to be held across San Diego County on Saturday, June 14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday, June 14, tens of thousands of Americans are expected to hit the streets for “No Kings” protests, including in San Diego County.

According to the organizers of the No Kings protests: "No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like."

The protests coincide with the Trump administration’s military parade — which marks the 250th anniversary of the Army — in Washington, D.C.

Saturday is also President Trump’s 79th birthday.

The president said protesters who disrupt the parade will be met with “very heavy force.”

No Kings protest locations and times in San Diego County (information from https://www.nokings.org):

Carlsbad



Carlsbad Boulevard & Pine Avenue: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Chula Vista



Birch Road and Millenia Avenue: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Del Mar



Intersection of Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Country Road: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Downtown San Diego



Civic Center Plaza 1200 Third Ave.: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Downtown protest route:

San Diego No Kings The protest route for Saturday, June 13, begins and ends at Waterfront Park. Protesters will march along the Embarcadero before looping back via Pacific Highway.

El Cajon



Magnolia Avenue and Fletcher Parkway: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Escondido



Grape Day Park (321 N Broadway): 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mira Mesa



Corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westview Parkway (10782 Westview Parkway): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ramona



Southwest corner of the intersection of 10th Street and Main Street (1000 Main St): 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Rancho Bernardo



Bernardo Center Drive and Rancho Bernardo Road: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

San Diego



Civita Park playground (7897 Altana Way): 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

San Marcos

