'No Kings' protests to be held across San Diego County on Saturday, June 14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday, June 14, tens of thousands of Americans are expected to hit the streets for “No Kings” protests, including in San Diego County.
According to the organizers of the No Kings protests: "No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like."
The protests coincide with the Trump administration’s military parade — which marks the 250th anniversary of the Army — in Washington, D.C.
Saturday is also President Trump’s 79th birthday.
The president said protesters who disrupt the parade will be met with “very heavy force.”
No Kings protest locations and times in San Diego County (information from https://www.nokings.org):
Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Boulevard & Pine Avenue: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Chula Vista
- Birch Road and Millenia Avenue: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Del Mar
- Intersection of Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Country Road: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Downtown San Diego
- Civic Center Plaza 1200 Third Ave.: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Downtown protest route:
El Cajon
- Magnolia Avenue and Fletcher Parkway: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Escondido
- Grape Day Park (321 N Broadway): 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mira Mesa
- Corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westview Parkway (10782 Westview Parkway): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ramona
- Southwest corner of the intersection of 10th Street and Main Street (1000 Main St): 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Rancho Bernardo
- Bernardo Center Drive and Rancho Bernardo Road: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
San Diego
- Civita Park playground (7897 Altana Way): 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
San Marcos
- Grand Avenue and West San Marcos Boulevard: 4:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m.