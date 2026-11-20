SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The City of San Diego recently approved two new contracts to provide continued outreach and resources to the homeless here in the community.

“Outreach is a critical intervention,” Ketra Carter, Program Manager from the City of San Diego’s Homelessness Strategies & Solutions Department, said.

One contract is with People Assisting The Homeless, better known as PATH, to support the City’s Coordinated Street Outreach program. The other is with Healthcare In Action (HIA) to break down the barriers of providing medical resources to the unhoused.

“Previously, the City contracted with HIA through grant-funded homeless encampment projects in specific areas, like the San Diego River operation [insidesandiego.org],” The City said. ‘PATH San Diego has served as one of the City's Coordinated Street Outreach Program providers since the program’s inception.”

According to the City of San Diego, 35 outreach workers will be working with the unhoused across San Diego to connect them with shelter, care services and, ultimately, housing.

“This is aligning health and homes, which we have proved over and over and over again that individuals need to have both their healthcare and their housing,” Carter said.

“Just a collective putting it all together and making it all happen for the participants,” Jayna Lee, Associate Director of Outreach for People Assisting the Homeless, said.“We’ll have a rapid response as well as the mobile homeless response team. The rapid response is going to be focused on quick diversion, entry into shelter, family reunification kind of options, calls for community service.”

HIA will coordinate with PATH San Diego to provide an enhanced level of support for individuals whose medical, behavioral health, mental health, or other health-related needs could be a hurdle with getting housing on their own, according to the City of San Diego.

“Each of them will be working together in a complementary fashion. However, HIA does bring a skill set that allows us to assist those that have higher levels of need,” Carter said.

The partnership with Healthcare in Action also allows them to leverage state resources as well.

"Healthcare in Action is honored to join PATH and the City of San Diego in the Coordinated Street Outreach Program. We already have a strong working relationship with PATH, and we look forward to a more structured and organized collaboration,” said Michael Wu, MD, Medical Director for San Diego and Orange County, Healthcare in Action. “Outreach is often the first trusted relationship a person living outside has with any system of care, and by working together we can connect eligible people directly to street medicine, so they receive care where they are and have a stronger path toward stable housing."

The City and Carter said the Coordinated Street Outreach Program has been a success thus far.

“I can tell you that our coordinated street outreach program served over 5,000 people last year and 59% of those exited to a positive exit, meaning they went into shelter, or they went into housing or some other long-term solution,” Carter said.

Carter told ABC 10News the up to $23 million contracts are worth the investment into curbing the homelessness crisis.

“It's a very good return on investment when we're looking at what we're doing with the little bit of funding that we have; to really make a difference in every community,” Carter said.

“Without any outreach covering this much area, that would leave a lot of room for homelessness to grow and probably stay as is,” Lee said.