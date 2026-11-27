SAN DIEGO — Final rehearsals are underway for the cast and crew of "ei8ht," a new musical at JCompany Theatre that creator and director Becky Cherlin Baird says is well overdue.

"I said there is no Hanukkah musical for families, there is no Hanukkah musical in any community, and I was frankly tired of looking for one, waiting for one, so last year I took it upon myself to write one," says Cherlin Baird, who believes this is the first musical of its kind to focus on Hanukkah.

While "ei8ht" tells the story of the miracle of Hanukkah, the real miracle may be how it came together.

Cherlin Baird got help from Ari and Maya Gimbel, a brother and sister who took the lead in writing the script, the lyrics, and the music.

"I've been writing songs since I was 2. They've gotten better and better since then," said Ari, who is now in eighth grade.

"It comes from the heart. I sit down and play and see what happens," he added.

Maya, who is two years younger than Ari, worked on the script with Cherlin Baird first, then started collaborating with her brother on the songs.

"We had the lyrics, and my brother Ari sat down at the piano, and he started playing, and I started singing, and that's how the original songs came to be," Maya said.

Cherlin Baird said audiences will be amazed by what the young team created.

"As soon as you sit in this house and hear the overture, you're going to be mind-blown. You're going to forget that it was written by a 12-year-old," Cherlin Baird said.

'ei8ht' tells the story of Tali, a young girl who wants the people in her village to focus more on the traditions of the holiday instead of the busyness and stress of the season.

The siblings say the show is about more than the holiday — it's about being seen and reminding their community what really matters.

"It's one of the lines: Hanukkah isn't about how much we do; it's about how much we share," Maya said.

"It's saying, 'I'm here.' It's saying, 'I matter.' It's saying, 'We deserve to be with everyone else. And even in the toughest times, we can find light; we can find the joy, and we can find the celebration in everything we do,'" Ari said.

"ei8ht" opens Saturday night and runs through December 6.

This spring, the cast recording comes out, and the show will be available for licensing by anyone who wants to put on a production.

For tickets and more information, click here.

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