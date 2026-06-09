Neighbors give high praise to fire crews for their all-out response during Sorrento Fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Sorrento Fire drew neighbors up and down the canyon to the nearby vistas to watch fire crews as they received evacuation notifications.

“Honestly, we woke up to the planes flying overhead right here. And down at the apartments, we get the alerts basically that saying that there's a fire nearby,” David West, who lives an apartment complex down the hill from the fire, said. "We started getting some evacuation notices right there from the alerts from the apartment complex."

Folks in the Torrey Hills neighborhood are singing the praises of the firefighting crews for stopping this fire from getting any worse than it did.

The fire turned dozens of acres to ash. Crews raced to knock down the flames all the while battling the winds and terrain.

Some people who live in the community couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“I thought we were going to walk up and see a little smoke, you know, nothing crazy. But this is, this is way too close for comfort right here for sure,” West said

For Carmelita Bermundo’s daughter, the flames and fire fight got too close to home for comfort.

Bermundo said her daughter and son-in-law’s home was on a Corte Mar Asombrosa which was a few hundred feet from the fire line.

“I work around here, and I just want to make sure that my daughter and my son-in-law's house is perfectly standing up,” Bermundo said. “You get scared when your house is being, you know, affected, and you want your safety for sure.”

Fire crews worked to make sure this neighborhood was safe from the fire. Some of the crews even washed the fire retardant dropped from CalFire planes off of cars in the area.

“It's incredible. It's fascinating to watch and, and props to them, hats off for sure,” West said.

The all-out effect from the various fire crews and first responders earned the highest of praise from those with front row seats to the flames.

“It was amazing to see in person how they dropped down over the power lines, so low on such a large aircraft is pretty amazing,” Mike Mitschke, who lives down the hill from the fire line, said.

