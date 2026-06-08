Brush fire erupts in San Diego's Sorrento Valley area, evacuations ordered

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A brush fire erupted in San Diego's Sorrento Valley area Monday morning, forcing mandatory evacuations and a large response from firefighters.

The fire was reported at around 9:20 a.m. in vegetation near Vista Sorrento Parkway and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, just east of Interstate 805, according to Watch Duty.

By 9:50 a.m., the fire burned at least three acres with a "moderate to dangerous rate of spread," Watch Duty said.

At around 10:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the fire grew to 30-40 acres and was burning east.

The San Diego Police Department issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the 10500 block of Sand Crab Place and 10500 block of Corte Jardin Del Mar.

Per Watch Duty, a temporary evacuation point was set up at the SDPD Northern Division at 4275 Eastgate Mall.

An evacuation warning was in place for residents in the 5000 block of Sea Mist Lane.

Meanwhile, Sorrento Valley Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Vista Sorrento Parkway and Camino Santa Fe.