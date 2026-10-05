National City ice cream shop feels the impact of tariffs

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — A trip to Niederfrank’s Ice Cream in National City comes with an unusual twist. Customers order from a desk at the front door instead of walking inside the shop.

Co-owner Patti Finnegan said the business started serving customers through the doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the practice because staffing challenges made it difficult to keep the inside running. Patti said rising costs have made those challenges even harder.

"I don't skimp on anything," Finnegan said. "All of my imported fruits, all my tropicals are imported ... All my chocolates are imported ... there's a tariff line: $500."

The rising costs extend beyond ingredients.

Patti said ice cream buckets are becoming more expensive as well. She said the buckets are petroleum-based and made in Canada, creating additional cost pressures tied to oil prices and tariffs.

"Every time I turn around. I was literally less than two years ago at just under $5, now I'm a hair under $12," Finnegan said.

Despite the financial strain, Patti said she is not considering selling the business at this time, staffing it full time with her co-owner and selling other buckets on the side.

For now, customers can continue enjoying their ice cream outside at the shop’s outdoor tables while the business navigates the higher costs.

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