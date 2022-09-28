More witnesses called to testify in Day 8 of U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since the start of the trial of the U.S. Navy sailor accused of setting fire aboard the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard. More witnesses took the stand Wednesday morning including a fire captain who responded to the fire.

The court martial took a 30-minute break after lawyers for Seaman Ryan Mays asked the judge to consider making a ruling for the prosecution to turn over materials that were not given to them. The defense claims prosecutors had time to view the documents prior.

The documents in question were cases that ATF Special Agent Matthew Beales pulled of other fires, not related to the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard.

On the stand, Beales told the court martial it was common to look at other fire cases to provide context during an investigation. Prosecutors say the documents were received but not used to form any arguments in court.

The prosecution was able to call a witness, San Diego Fire-Rescue Captain William Middleton. Middleton says he was one of the first civilian engines to respond to Naval Base San Diego to help fight the fire aboard the ship.

Prosecutors showed clips from a helmet camera the witness was wearing that day. It showed first responders on the ramp trying to access the lower storage area, where the fire started but, they were met with a large orange glow from the flames in front of them. The clips also showed items on the ramp that made access a little difficult. Middleton testified saying there was “a lot of stuff in the way.”

It is likely the defense will wrap up its case today. The prosecution’s rebuttal will follow.