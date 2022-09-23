Law enforcement agents begin to testify in U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Prosecutors begin to call law enforcement experts to the stand in the trial of the U.S. Navy Sailor accused of starting a fire aboard the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard.

NCIS special agent Al Porter was the first to interview Seaman Ryan Mays during the investigation.

Porter says shortly after the fire a questionnaire was sent out to everyone aboard the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard. About 350 people filled out the questionnaire, including seaman Mays. Porter told prosecutors that the facts drove NCIS agents to name Mays as a suspect.

Porter says they interviewed Mays for nine hours where he repeatedly said he did not start the fire. In court Friday, prosecutors showed a handful of clips from that interview.

Seaman Mays was assigned deck duty aboard the ship after failing to become a Navy Seal. In one of the clips, when asked if he would be going back to BUDS soon, Mays responded “I want to go as soon as possible.” Mays also noted how much he disliked being on deck duty.

Prosecutors also showed two different clips of NCIS agent Porter asking Mays where he was shortly after the fire started, the answers did not match.

Porter also noted in court that Mays said he lost specific items in the fire but after a search warrant was granted to his hotel room and car, those items were located.

Before Porter’s testimony, prosecutors recalled sailor Beau Benson to the stand to clarify the statements he made in court earlier this week.

The trial is expected to go on for another week. If Mays is convicted he could serve a life sentence.