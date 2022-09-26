Defense calls witnesses in U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The defense has started arguing its case in the trial of the U.S. Navy sailor accused of setting fire to the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard. Nine people are expected to take the stand Monday.

Jonathan Cannon says he was in charge of escorting Seaman Ryan Mays to the brig after being arrested. He says Mays’ demeanor was playful and sarcastic. He also testified that he did not hear Mays say he was guilty.

On Friday, when the prosecution wrapped up its case, two Navy Masters-at-arms who were also tasked to escort Mays testified that he said “I’m guilty, I did it,” when he learned he was going to the brig.

There are still questions surrounding want seaman mays was wearing the day of the fire.

At least two defense witnesses, who worked with Mays aboard the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard the day of the fire, said he was wearing his type-3 uniform. Retired U.S. Sailor Matthew Gonzales says Mays was “the only one not wearing coveralls.”

The prosecution’s key witness, Kenji Velasco, told prosecutors last week that he saw Mays heading down to the lower v, where the fire started, wearing Bootcamp coveralls.

The defense plans to have experts take the stand Tuesday and wrap up their arguments by mid-week.