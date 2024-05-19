Police investigating pellet gun shootings outside Hillcrest clubs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are looking into a series of pellet gun shootings that occurred across the city on Friday night. Officials confirmed that one of these incidents struck three people outside Rich's Nightclub and hospitalized one.

"When I got hit, I thought I got shot by a bullet," said Eddie Reynoso, who was working at the club when the attack happened. Reynoso was standing outside when a car approached and someone inside then began shooting pellets at him.

"I'm fortunate," Reynoso said, after being shot in the eye. "A millimeter or two (away) could have led to blindness. If it would have hit the pupil, it would be a different story today."

"It felt like a little flick and a pop pop, and I was like, 'What was that?'" Donnie Hurry said. Hurry, a security worker at The Rail, located half a mile away, also encountered the shooters. He was shot in the arm but was uninjured.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect or suspects were in a dark-colored sedan.

Both Rich's Nightclub and The Rail are LGBTQ+ clubs, but employees do not believe the shootings were specifically targeted. Police have not classified the incidents as hate crimes.

There were additional reports of pellet gun shootings in Old Town and other locations in Hillcrest on Friday night, police said.

While both Reynoso and Hurry are relieved to be okay, they are angry about the potential for serious harm.

"I think it's people who don't recognize the damage that they can cause. They don't recognize the impact on their own lives too," Reynoso said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into these incidents.