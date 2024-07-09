Watch Now
Smart Streetlights to be installed in Hillcrest ahead of Pride Parade

San Diego Police Department said smart streetlights cameras will be installed in Hillcrest. Some LGBTQ leaders and businesses support this decision, saying this gives them security.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jul 08, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Smart street lights and license plate readers will be installed immediately in Hillcrest.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl made it clear he will not tolerate hate crimes.

He said there had been a 73% increase in hate crimes, adding most happened in Hillcrest.

Some business owners and LGBTQ leaders are happy because this means more security.

Less than a month after pellets were shot at Rich's San Diego, cameras surround the building.

The owner, Ryan Bedrosian, tells me he hopes the cameras will serve as a deterrent.

The person responsible for shooting the pellets at his business hasn't been caught.

"We would've solved it if there were streetlight cameras as they were coming through the intersections," he said. "Our staff is scared to be about here on the sidewalk, and this is a place where people come to be happy and celebrate."

Not everyone in the community is happy about the installation of the cameras.

Trust SD coalition gathered outside today's announcement to raise privacy concerns.

There are already smart streetlights already installed around the City of San Diego.

So far, police say the technology have been used in nearly 130 investigations.

