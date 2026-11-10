Mission Beach sand berms weaken as high tides and tourists playing on them threaten flood protection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As higher tides approach, Mission Beach residents are filling sandbags and reinforcing berms, while the City of San Diego says visitors playing on the mounds are weakening this key flood defense.

Sand berms standing close to six to seven feet high are Mission Beach residents' first line of defense against flooding — but high tides and tourists playing on them are breaking parts of them down.

The City of San Diego told ABC 10News the berms are supposed to stand close to six to seven feet high. Parts of the berm have broken down. The city and residents told ABC 10News it's not just the high tides causing that — tourists playing on the berms from time to time can also break them down.

Rusty Garrett was helping his friend build a sandbag wall in front of her house to prepare for the high tides on the way.

"If any water makes it to the building, it's gonna make it in the house, so we're protecting the lower level of the house," Garrett said.

Garrett said this home was close to flooding just two weeks ago when part of a sand berm broke. The berms are stressed by high tides and children playing on them.

"They look at it as just a big sand mountain to play on and play king of the hill on," Garrett said.

While the city said the berms have been effective, officials agree that people playing on them are creating issues.

"A lot of those homes in those areas are vacation rentals, so we have visitors from out of town coming in and not understanding the purpose of the berms," said Jose Ysea, a spokesperson with the City of San Diego.

Ysea said crews are taking a direct approach when they spot problems.

"When our crews are out there, if we see people playing on them, again just that direct contact to let them know," Ysea said.

He said the city is also meeting with residents to help relay the message and considering putting up signage.

"We're going to see a lot higher tides this month and next month, so that's another reason why we really need to reinforce that message to the public," Ysea said.

In the meantime, Garrett hopes the city can make the berm thicker.

"It has to be high but also has to be thick enough to keep the water from intruding under," Garrett said.

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