Mission Beach residents brace for high tides again with another coastal flood advisory in effect in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another coastal flood advisory is in effect for San Diego, just two weeks after high tides caused major flooding in Mission Beach.

I revisited the neighborhood to see how residents are staying ready. The sand berms in Mission Beach are one of the city's biggest lines of defense against coastal flooding. But after the water made its way through the berm during the last flood, residents are worried it could happen again.

Kevin Mayo said high tides are nothing new, but he's becoming more concerned.

"It got close this last king tide that we had. It got within a couple of inches," Mayo said.

He's not just worried about his garage. He said if the water gets any higher, it could reach a room on the first floor of his home.

"It's a little nerve-wracking seeing that the tide keeps coming a little closer and closer to our garage," Mayo said.

"It could possibly enter into that room and you know it does damage to the wood flooring and all your drywall and stuff," Mayo said.

It's a concern that's fresh in this community. Nearly two weeks ago, flooding hit Mission Beach, with water pushing through the berm and even flooding people's homes.

Now, another coastal flood advisory is in effect, with tides predicted to peak above 7 feet.

"The city did make their berm on the bay side a lot bigger, looks a lot stronger than the first time that it came through," Mayo said.

Mayo hopes the new berm will hold, but he's still going to get sandbags just in case.

"The city just needs to stay on top of keeping the storm drains clean and maintaining all those," Mayo said.

During the last coastal flood alert, the city told ABC 10News their crews will continue to reinforce the berm and use pumps to help with flooding in the streets.

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