Military aircraft reportedly crashes near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following reports of another military aircraft crash near Yuma Thursday.
Naval Air Facility El Centro said it received reports of a military aircraft that crashed roughly 35 miles north of Yuma, Arizona.
The facility said federal fire and other local first responders are heading to the scene.
“We have no other information at this time,” authorities said.
The report comes one day after an MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training mission near Glamis, California, killing five Marines.
This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.