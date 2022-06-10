Military aircraft reportedly crashes near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following reports of another military aircraft crash near Yuma Thursday.

Naval Air Facility El Centro said it received reports of a military aircraft that crashed roughly 35 miles north of Yuma, Arizona.

The facility said federal fire and other local first responders are heading to the scene.

RELATED: Official: Five Marines killed in Osprey aircraft crash in Imperial County

“We have no other information at this time,” authorities said.

The report comes one day after an MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training mission near Glamis, California, killing five Marines.



