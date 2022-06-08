Military aircraft crashes in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — A military aircraft crashed in Imperial County Wednesday afternoon, according to U.S. Marine officials.

The military branch told ABC 10 News that the V-22 Osprey went down at 12: 25 p.m. near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road in Glamis; which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 150 miles east of San Diego.

Military officials and the Imperial County sheriff's department are currently at the scene of the crash and an investigation is underway.

ABC 10News is working to gather more information regarding injuries or people on board the aircraft.

It is unknown what caused the plane to go down.

