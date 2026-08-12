Mayor Gloria announces reopening of Mission Bay Park bathrooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mayor Todd Gloria and other city leaders Wednesday announced the bathrooms at Mission Bay Park that were closed in early July due to budget constraints will reopen at the end of this week.

Gloria said 13 restrooms at one of the city’s most popular destinations will be back open starting Friday. He told the media that money from a state grant award and allocations from council office budgets is helping reopen the bathrooms.

The bathrooms will stay open until the end of the year, according to the mayor.

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In a press release, Gloria stated, “Balancing this year's budget required difficult choices, and closing restrooms was one of them. I understand the frustration this has caused for families and visitors who use Mission Bay, and I have been clear that if a responsible path to get these facilities reopened, we should take it. Thanks to Councilmember Campbell and Council President LaCava for stepping up with funding from their Districts, we have that path to reopen these restrooms for the remainder of the calendar year.”

Per the city, the reopened restrooms are at El Carmel, Ventura Point, Bonita Cove East, Hospitality Point, Vacation Isle West, South Shores, North Cove, Crown Point South, Ski Beach North, Ski Beach Middle, Tecolote North, Playa Pacifica III, De Anza South.

In July, the city closed 13 of the 24 public restrooms around the park and half of the portable restrooms on Fiesta Island as part of its plan to reduce the budget deficit.

Gloria said city leaders will have to examine if there is enough money to keep the bathrooms open in 2027.