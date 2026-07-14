San Diego yoga instructor says bathroom closures at Mission Bay Park threaten her permitted classes

MISSION BAY (KGTV) — A yoga instructor who holds paid classes at Mission Bay Park says the city of San Diego's decision to shut down bathrooms near her teaching location is threatening her business — even though she say she followed the city's own rules to get a permit.

Jackie Kowalik says she paid for a permit with the expectation that the city would maintain open bathrooms near where she teaches. Instead, she received an email from the city notifying her that the bathrooms near her class would be shut down.

"I want to do it the right way, but not if you're going to keep shutting us down every time we do what you say," Kowalik said.

She says she is now considering canceling her classes because there are no nearby restroom facilities for her students.

The city suggested she rent portable bathrooms for her classes — an added cost.

"They tell me those locations are now not going to have bathrooms, so to me, I'm like, does that mean you're not going to release any more permits, and they haven't responded to that question, even though I've asked it multiple times," Kowalik said.

10News reached out with the same question and did not get a response, though the city said it would "work with permitees."

Kowalik is a San Diego fitness and swimming instructor who says her paid full-moon yoga classes are part of her business. Beyond the financial impact, Kowalik says she understands the impact canceling yoga classes would have on her community.

"There is a community of people that need this and want this as a way to balance out their life," Kowalik said.

10News asked the city for comment on Thursday and received a response the following Tuesday, July 14.

"The City understands the impact that the restroom closures at Mission Bay Park may have on currently permitted events. The Parks and Recreation Department Permit Center will work directly with permittees who have concerns about previously scheduled events," the city said.

The city did not address Kowalik's question about whether permits would continue to be issued for locations where bathrooms are now closed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

