VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man convicted of setting two wildfires last year that burned nearly 100 acres in North County was sentenced Monday to nine years and four months in state prison.

Ruben Vasquez, 50, was convicted by a Vista jury of arson for sparking the January 2025 blazes dubbed the Pala and Lilac wildfires, which burned near Interstate 15 and state Route 76 in the Pala Mesa and Bonsall areas.

The fires were set around 20 minutes apart, prompting evacuations. No one was injured, but two structures were damaged.

Prosecutors allege Vasquez was identified through tipsters who reported seeing a car parked along the road near both fires.

The first witness reported seeing a dark sedan parked near the site of the Pala fire and was calling because they were concerned the car might be caught in the blaze, according to a prosecutor's sentencing brief.

About 15 minutes later, another person called 911 and reported seeing a car parked near where the Lilac fire sparked, a few miles south of the Pala fire.

That witness reported the car's license plate number, which was tracked to Vasquez, who had driven the vehicle across the border on multiple occasions, prosecutors wrote.

A review of his cellphone revealed that his phone was also near both fires around the times they sparked.

"Notably, for a few minutes before each fire was reported, defendant's device transmitted the same coordinates, meaning the device was not moving," the prosecutor's brief read.

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