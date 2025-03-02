Suspected arsonist in Pala, Lilac fires arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire announced the arrest of Ruben Vasquez on multiple felony arson charges for allegedly starting both the Pala and Lilac fires on January 21.

According to a Cal Fire press release, the two fires started 25 minutes apart near I-15 and SR-76. Together they burned nearly 100 acres and forced evacuations for hundreds of residents.

ABC 10News interviewed some of more than 300 people who were evacuated in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire, sheltering at Riverview Evangelical Church for more than 12 hours.

“Went outside and the flames over the ridge were 60, 70 feet high,” according to Tim Krause. He said he woke up after midnight to an alert on his phone before evacuating with his dog and cat.

The Pala fire burned roughly 17 acres and also forced evacuations in the area.

Cal Fire says Vasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 and take to Vista Detention Facility. His case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

“CAL FIRE wants to remind the public that arson investigations are complex and require thorough evidence collection, scene examination, and witness interviews, which can be time-consuming,” the press release said. “Accurate findings are essential for accountability and preventive measures. We appreciate the public’s support and patience throughout these comprehensive investigations.”