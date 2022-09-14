Man found guilty of murder in Gaslamp shooting spree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A jury Monday found Travis Sarreshteh, guilty on all charges for his role in the 2021 fatal shooting of a parking valet outside a downtown San Diego hotel.

Four other people were left wounded after the shooting rampage in the Gaslamp Quarter on April 22.

Sarreshteh, 34, has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm counts.

Prosecutors say the shootings began at around 10:30 p.m. with Sarreshteh allegedly killing 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel on J Street, where the victim worked.

Police said Sarreshteh walked up to Boldin and shot him, began walking away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim. Boldin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sarreshteh proceeded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, near Island Avenue, where he confronted a group of people standing outside and then opened fire. Four people in the group were struck by gunfire.

The prosecutor said Sarreshteh had no connection to any of the victims of what appears to be a series of unprovoked attacks.

Sarreshteh is set to be sentenced in January.