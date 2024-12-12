Man dies in vehicle collision on Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man died in a vehicle crash on a Point Loma street early Thursday morning -- the second traffic-related death on Nimitz Boulevard in a week.

At around 6:15 a.m., San Diego Police were called to Nimitz Boulevard, near Chatsworth Boulevard, due to a report of someone with serious injuries from a vehicle collision.

The male victim died at the scene; police have not confirmed to ABC 10News whether the victim was a driver or pedestrian. Police have not released his identity or any other information about the other driver involved.

The incident forced the closure of a stretch of Nimitz Boulevard, but the road was reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the events that led to the fatal collision.

Thursday’s fatality comes just seven days after a suspected street racing-related crash killed a jogger just a mile away.

In 2021, a skateboarder died after colliding with a vehicle in the same area.

In 2019, a car veered off a stretch of Nimitz Boulevard and barreled into a home.

Last week, ABC 10News met neighbors who said they’re so concerned about crashes in the area that they don’t feel comfortable walking down the street.

“I’ve been here since 2010. We have accidents here about every six months,” said Mick, who lives nearby. “I couldn't tell you how many pedestrian strikes, but it's happening on a regular basis. Car accidents, bicyclists are getting hit. It's pretty frequent here.”